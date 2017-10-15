FY2017 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Boosted by Jefferies Group (K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on K. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.

Shares of Kinross Gold (K) opened at 5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.14. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

In other news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.27, for a total transaction of C$94,860.00. Insiders have sold 52,259 shares of company stock worth $273,353 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companys gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

