Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) and Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) Financial Review

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) and Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Cooper-Standard Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory Holding Corp. 10.67% 29.60% 16.67% Cooper-Standard Holdings 4.22% 26.90% 8.12%

Volatility and Risk

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard Holdings has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Cooper-Standard Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cooper-Standard Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Cooper-Standard Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory Holding Corp. $447.71 million 3.47 $74.45 million $1.24 33.47 Cooper-Standard Holdings $3.54 billion 0.58 $431.14 million $7.93 14.51

Cooper-Standard Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp.. Cooper-Standard Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory Holding Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Cooper-Standard Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 7 1 0 2.13 Cooper-Standard Holdings 1 1 2 0 2.25

Fox Factory Holding Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.06%. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a consensus target price of $106.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Cooper-Standard Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard Holdings is more favorable than Fox Factory Holding Corp..

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company’s brands include FOX, FOX RACING SHOX and RACE FACE. The Company’s products include 34 Factory Series FLOAT FIT4, which provides external adjustability with its fourth-generation FOX Isolated Technology and closed-cartridge damper, and includes a self-adjusting negative chamber air spring; X2 technology, utilized in its Factory Series FLOAT and DH rear shocks; PODIUM Internal Bypass, and X2 technology utilized in its 2.5 PODIUM shocks for side-by-sides that feature high and low speed rebound adjustment, high and low speed compression adjustment, and a dual-rate spring for the rear shocks.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. The Company’s products are used in passenger vehicles and light trucks. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s operations were conducted through 123 leased and joint venture facilities in 20 countries (North America: Canada, Mexico and the United States; Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand; Europe: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and South America: Brazil), of which 90 are manufacturing facilities and 33 have design, engineering, administrative or logistics designations.

