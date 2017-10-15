Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $47.50) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 196,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $9,729,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,963,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 54.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

