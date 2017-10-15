Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC maintained its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 46,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Public Storage by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 49,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 525,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Spogli acquired 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded up 0.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $218.56. 1,057,695 shares of the company traded hands. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $192.15 and a 12 month high of $232.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.95). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.35% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.96%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

