Fmr LLC Has $65.78 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 415,613 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.26% of Illumina worth $65,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,904,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,718,601,000 after purchasing an additional 255,498 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 40.7% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Illumina by 114.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. First Analysis raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 206.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.76. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $214.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Illumina had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.21, for a total value of $259,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.27, for a total transaction of $4,065,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,766 shares of company stock worth $38,972,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Has $65.78 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/fmr-llc-has-65-78-million-stake-in-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.