Fmr LLC Has $64.41 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412,652 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.34% of Ameriprise Financial Services worth $64,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 26.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/fmr-llc-has-64-41-million-position-in-ameriprise-financial-services-inc-amp.html.

In other Ameriprise Financial Services news, Chairman James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $5,700,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 260,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,698,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,855,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,189.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,479,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) opened at 152.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.88. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $153.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. will post $11.28 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $149.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Ameriprise Financial Services Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.