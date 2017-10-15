Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 82.0% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 78,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in the second quarter worth $822,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 3.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.71 per share, for a total transaction of $998,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/flinton-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-buffalo-wild-wings-inc-bwld.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWLD. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday. UBS AG set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ BWLD) opened at 102.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.83. Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $175.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.