First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, RTT News reports. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) traded up 0.58% on Friday, hitting $18.92. 5,722,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. First Horizon National Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.
FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.
In other First Horizon National Corporation news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $840,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,303.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About First Horizon National Corporation
First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.
