First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. First Defiance Financial Corp. had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect First Defiance Financial Corp. to post $3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.55 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) opened at 53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About First Defiance Financial Corp.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

