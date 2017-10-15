First Data Corporation (FDC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

News headlines about First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Data Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7031685335394 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get First Data Corporation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Data Corporation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on First Data Corporation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

First Data Corporation (NYSE FDC) opened at 17.62 on Friday. First Data Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. First Data Corporation had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 4.66%. First Data Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Data Corporation will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data Corporation news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 31,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $575,681.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,997.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,693,172.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 340,217 shares of company stock worth $6,139,786 and sold 151,830 shares worth $2,754,035. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “First Data Corporation (FDC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/first-data-corporation-fdc-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-07.html.

About First Data Corporation

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.