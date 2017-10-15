Financial Survey: Sequenom (SQNM) versus Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Sequenom (NASDAQ: SQNM) and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Sequenom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sequenom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequenom and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequenom N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -7.03 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC $97.44 million 4.41 -$23.66 million ($1.50) -11.23

Sequenom has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequenom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sequenom and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequenom -21.54% N/A -25.05% Oxford Immunotec Global PLC -34.58% -35.76% -21.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sequenom and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequenom 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Immunotec Global PLC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is more favorable than Sequenom.

Risk & Volatility

Sequenom has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC beats Sequenom on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequenom Company Profile

Sequenom, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company serves patients and physicians by providing early patient management information. The Company operates through Sequenom Laboratories segment. It conducts its business as a molecular diagnostics clinical laboratory located in San Diego, California and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Its testing focus is on prenatal health that includes molecular-based laboratory developed tests (LDTs). The Company’s diagnostic services are provided through its subsidiary, Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine LLC (SCMM), doing business as Sequenom Laboratories. Sequenom Laboratories develops and validates its tests to be used as a testing service to physicians. Sequenom Laboratories is focused on developing and offering a menu of tests for prenatal continuum of care. The Sequenom Laboratories’ test offerings in the prenatal market include MaterniT21 PLUS LDT, HerediT CF test, SensiGene RhD test, VisibiliT test and Test Send-out Agreements.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology. Its T-SPOT.TB test is used to test for tuberculosis (TB), infection and leverages its T-SPOT technology platform, which allows it to measure the response of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It offers a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. It has a series of assays for use in blood screening, building upon its expertise in tick-borne disease. Its T-SPOT. CMV and T-SPOT. PRT tests are part of its product line focused on the transplantation market.

