Financial Survey: Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) versus American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ: APTS) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Preferred Apartment Communities does not pay a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out -181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 4 0 2.57

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $249.98 million 2.65 $142.18 million N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $934.38 million 6.07 $473.25 million ($0.11) -197.91

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 4.66% -4.73% 0.51% American Homes 4 Rent 3.82% 0.70% 0.43%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings. The multifamily communities segment consists of its portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The real estate related financing segment consists of the Company’s portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by it to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The new market properties segment consists of its portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The office buildings segment consists of its three office buildings located in Atlanta, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 48,422 single-family properties in 22 states, including 1,119 properties held for sale, and had an additional 47 properties in escrow that it intended to acquire. Its integrated operating platform offers property management, acquisitions, construction, marketing, leasing, financial and administrative functions. The Company may seek to invest in condominium units, townhouses and real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by American Homes 4 Rent Advisor, LLC (the Advisor).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.