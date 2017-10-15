Financial Survey: Forum Energy Technologies (FET) vs. Its Peers

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil Related Services and Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Forum Energy Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -18.89% -4.55% -3.03% Forum Energy Technologies Competitors -17.56% -16.84% -5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forum Energy Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 12 4 0 2.25 Forum Energy Technologies Competitors 390 2022 2884 114 2.50

Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.73, indicating a potential upside of 31.92%. As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $657.68 million -$22.64 million -10.84 Forum Energy Technologies Competitors $2.00 billion $268.97 million -37.03

Forum Energy Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies competitors beat Forum Energy Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. The Completions segment designs, manufactures and supplies products, and provide related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation and intervention markets. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to production and infrastructure markets. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

