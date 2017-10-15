Financial Review: Pike Corp (PIKE) and Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)

Pike Corp (NYSE: PIKE) and Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pike Corp alerts:

This table compares Pike Corp and Primoris Services Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pike Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Primoris Services Corporation $2.30 billion 0.65 $162.46 million $0.94 31.10

Primoris Services Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Pike Corp.

Profitability

This table compares Pike Corp and Primoris Services Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pike Corp N/A N/A N/A Primoris Services Corporation 2.09% 11.30% 4.90%

Dividends

Primoris Services Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pike Corp does not pay a dividend. Primoris Services Corporation pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pike Corp and Primoris Services Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pike Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Primoris Services Corporation 0 5 3 0 2.38

Primoris Services Corporation has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Primoris Services Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primoris Services Corporation is more favorable than Pike Corp.

Summary

Primoris Services Corporation beats Pike Corp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pike Corp

Pike Corporation is a provider of construction and engineering services for investor-owned, municipal and co-operative electric utilities in the United States. The Company’s suite of energy and communication solutions includes facilities planning and siting, permitting, engineering, design, installation, maintenance and repair of power delivery systems, including utility-grade solar construction projects and storm-related services. The Company operates in two segments: construction and engineering. On January 1, 2014, Synergetic Design Holdings, Inc. merged with and into Pike Enterprises, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and UC Synergetic, Inc. (UCS) merged with and into Pike Energy Solutions, LLC (PES), the surviving entity of which was named UC Synergetic, LLC.

About Primoris Services Corporation

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers. It operates in three segments: the West Construction Services segment (West segment), the East Construction Services segment (East segment) and the Energy segment. The Company installs, replaces, repairs and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, water and wastewater pipeline systems; large diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities, and heavy civil projects, earthwork and site development.

Receive News & Ratings for Pike Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pike Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.