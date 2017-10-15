Financial Review: EMCOR Group (EME) and Its Peers

EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME) is one of 48 public companies in the “Construction & Engineering” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EMCOR Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EMCOR Group Inc. alerts:

This table compares EMCOR Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group 2.63% 13.19% 5.32% EMCOR Group Competitors 1.90% -27.90% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EMCOR Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 EMCOR Group Competitors 157 896 1553 17 2.55

EMCOR Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies have a potential upside of 20.41%. Given EMCOR Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCOR Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCOR Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group $7.66 billion $425.32 million 21.08 EMCOR Group Competitors $3.12 billion $137.70 million 19.35

EMCOR Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. EMCOR Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EMCOR Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCOR Group’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EMCOR Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EMCOR Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 125.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. EMCOR Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

EMCOR Group beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc. is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. As of December 31, 2016, its services were provided to a range of commercial, industrial, utility and institutional customers through approximately 75 operating subsidiaries and joint venture entities. It is providing construction services relating to electrical and mechanical systems in various types of non-residential and certain residential facilities, and in providing services relating to the operation, maintenance and management of facilities, including refineries and petrochemical plants. It operates various electrical and mechanical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.