Financial Contrast: General Finance Corporation (GFN) vs. Willdan Group (WLDN)

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get General Finance Corporation alerts:

This table compares General Finance Corporation and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation -0.90% -1.37% -0.37% Willdan Group 3.90% 18.91% 8.82%

Volatility and Risk

General Finance Corporation has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of General Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of General Finance Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Willdan Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Finance Corporation and Willdan Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation $276.93 million 0.50 $59.20 million ($0.25) -20.80 Willdan Group $256.27 million 1.00 $15.86 million $1.12 26.44

General Finance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Willdan Group. General Finance Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willdan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for General Finance Corporation and Willdan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Willdan Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

General Finance Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Willdan Group has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Given General Finance Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe General Finance Corporation is more favorable than Willdan Group.

Summary

Willdan Group beats General Finance Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Finance Corporation

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp. (Pac-Van) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (Lone Star), and the manufacturing operations of GFN Manufacturing Corporation and its subsidiary, Southern Frac, LLC (Southern Frac). As of June 30, 2016, the Company provided its storage solutions to over 41,000 customers across a range of industries, including commercial, construction, retail, transportation, education and others.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment provides energy efficiency consulting services to utilities, state agencies, municipalities, private industry and non-profit organizations. The Engineering Services segment offers a range of engineering and planning services to its public and private sector clients. The Public Finance Services segment provides support for the various financing techniques employed by public agencies to finance their operations and infrastructure. The Homeland Security Services segment provides national preparedness, homeland security consulting, public safety and emergency response services.

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.