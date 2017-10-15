Financial Contrast: Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) vs. Its Rivals

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) is one of 576 public companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Capitala Finance Corp. to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Capitala Finance Corp. alerts:

Capitala Finance Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Capitala Finance Corp. pays out 458.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Capitala Finance Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance Corp. 8.91% 8.55% 3.66% Capitala Finance Corp. Competitors -46.67% 6.54% 5.16%

Risk & Volatility

Capitala Finance Corp. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Capitala Finance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Capitala Finance Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capitala Finance Corp. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance Corp. N/A N/A 26.97 Capitala Finance Corp. Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.12

Capitala Finance Corp.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance Corp.. Capitala Finance Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capitala Finance Corp. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance Corp. 0 4 3 0 2.43 Capitala Finance Corp. Competitors 193 1194 1416 14 2.44

Capitala Finance Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 62.67%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 44.25%. Given Capitala Finance Corp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitala Finance Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Capitala Finance Corp. beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. The Company provides capital to lower and traditional middle-market companies in the United States, with a non-exclusive emphasis on the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The Company invests in first lien, second lien and subordinated loans. The Company’s investment advisor is Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.