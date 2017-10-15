Financial Comparison: Principal Financial Group (PFG) vs. CNO Financial Group (CNO)

Principal Financial Group (NYSE: PFG) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNO Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Financial Group and CNO Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $12.56 billion 1.55 $1.88 billion $4.40 15.28 CNO Financial Group $4.15 billion 0.99 $935.40 million $2.29 10.59

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNO Financial Group. CNO Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Principal Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Principal Financial Group pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNO Financial Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and CNO Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 10.15% 13.57% 0.63% CNO Financial Group 9.61% 5.74% 0.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Principal Financial Group and CNO Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 CNO Financial Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. CNO Financial Group has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.58%. Given Principal Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Principal Financial Group is more favorable than CNO Financial Group.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats CNO Financial Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services for retirement savings and retirement income. The Company’s Principal Global Investors segment manages assets for investors around the world. The Company offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The Company’s U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides group and individual insurance solutions. It focuses on small and medium-sized businesses, providing a range of retirement and employee benefit solutions, and individual insurance solutions to meet the needs of the business owners and their employees.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn. It sells health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products through three primary distribution channels: career agents, independent producers and direct marketing. The Company offers products in various categories, including health, annuities and life insurance. The health products include Medicare supplement, long-term care, prescription drug plan and Medicare advantage, supplemental health products and other health products. The annuities products include fixed index annuities and other fixed interest annuities. The life insurance products include interest-sensitive life products and traditional life products.

