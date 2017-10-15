Financial Comparison: NRG Yield (NYLD) & The Competition

NRG Yield (NYSE: NYLD) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NRG Yield to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get NRG Yield Inc. alerts:

This table compares NRG Yield and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Yield 4.47% 1.89% 0.53% NRG Yield Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of NRG Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NRG Yield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NRG Yield has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Yield’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NRG Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. NRG Yield pays out 248.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NRG Yield and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Yield $1.01 billion $753.00 million 42.56 NRG Yield Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.69

NRG Yield’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NRG Yield. NRG Yield is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Yield and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Yield 0 5 4 0 2.44 NRG Yield Competitors 507 2877 2318 41 2.33

NRG Yield currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given NRG Yield’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Yield has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

NRG Yield rivals beat NRG Yield on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

NRG Yield Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc. serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc. owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. Its contracted generation portfolio includes three natural gas or dual-fired facilities, eight utility-scale solar and wind generation facilities and two portfolios of distributed solar facilities that collectively represent 1,324 net megawatt. The Company also own thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,098 net megawatt and electric generation capacity of 123 net megawatt. In July 2014, NRG Yield Inc completed its acquisition of three Right of First Offer (ROFO) assets from NRG Energy, Inc. In August 2014, it acquired Alta Wind facility located in Tehachapi, California from Terra-Gen Power LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Yield Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Yield Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.