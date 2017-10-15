Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,239.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,949,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,309,000 after buying an additional 47,483,352 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 622.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,511,000 after buying an additional 5,648,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after buying an additional 4,332,945 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,198,000 after buying an additional 2,775,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,382,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after buying an additional 1,670,055 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 28.06 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.16 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-shares-sold-by-ahl-partners-llp.html.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.