Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fiesta Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $701.79 million $69.79 million -23.40 Fiesta Restaurant Group Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -2.40

Fiesta Restaurant Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -1.25% -3.48% -2.03% Fiesta Restaurant Group Competitors 1.80% 12.15% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group Competitors 274 1558 2152 73 2.50

Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.87%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group rivals beat Fiesta Restaurant Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc., and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc., (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana). The Company operates through the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana segments. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer Caribbean menu items, featuring its bone-in chicken marinated in blend of tropical fruit juices and grilled over an open flame. The Company also offers catering for parties and corporate events. The Company’s Taco Cabana restaurants serves Mexican food, including flame-grilled steak and chicken fajitas served on sizzling iron skillets, quesadillas, hand-rolled flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, fresh-made flour tortillas, customizable salads served in its Cabana Bowl, and its breakfast tacos.

