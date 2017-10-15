Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Southern Corporation worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $125,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,126.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 545 shares of company stock worth $12,001 in the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) opened at 23.24 on Friday. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Fidelity Southern Corporation had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity Southern Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LION shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity Southern Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

