Fastenal Company to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 46.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $52.74.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 11th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $32,464.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $25,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $142,960 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,573,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 943,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,796,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,071,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,914 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,126,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

