Farmers National Bank Sells 243 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Farmers National Bank lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,457,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,648,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,451,526,000 after buying an additional 218,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,144,000 after buying an additional 61,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,318,000 after buying an additional 874,466 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,121,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) remained flat at $95.86 on Friday. 527,897 shares of the company traded hands. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. BidaskClub upgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Gabelli upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

