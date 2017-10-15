Family Management Corp Invests $131,000 in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ HZNP) traded up 0.32% on Friday, hitting $13.91. 2,494,723 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 billion.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.29. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $289.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Horizon Pharma PLC Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

