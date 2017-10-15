Family Management Corp Has $241,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Family Management Corp held its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/family-management-corp-has-241000-stake-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-teva.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 27,439,869 shares of the company traded hands. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.22 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.