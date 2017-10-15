Facebook, Inc. (FB) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Get Facebook Inc. alerts:

Facebook (FB) opened at 173.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. Facebook has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $175.49. The company has a market cap of $504.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. Facebook’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/facebook-inc-fb-earns-buy-rating-from-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $576,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $2,628,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,341,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,393,963 shares of company stock worth $1,563,744,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Facebook by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 82,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.