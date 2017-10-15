Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Get Exxon Mobil Corporation alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE XOM) opened at 82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.82. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $93.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/exxon-mobil-corporation-xom-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc.html.

In other Exxon Mobil Corporation news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,767,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,695,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,060 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,191,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,300,000 after purchasing an additional 604,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,523,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,656,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,529 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.