Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Financial Analysis

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE: XOG) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Extraction Oil & Gas Inc alerts:

27.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $28.01 million 13.10 $25.63 million $0.55 14.31

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.0%. Extraction Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays out 472.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas 6.05% 0.78% 1.05% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 92.24% 337.99% 232.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 3 10 0 2.77 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado. It focuses on the development of the Codell and Niobrara formations. It offers its exploration and production processes in various steps, such as seismic, site preparation, drilling the well, completing the well, monitoring the well and reclaiming the site. The Company utilizes sound walls to mute or redirect noise caused by its operations. The Company uses an electric rig to manage its drilling operations. It uses vapor recovery units to capture emissions from storage facilities. It uses lease automatic custody transfer (LACT) units to collect oil from tanks in a closed-loop system that manages air emissions associated with the oil gathering and transportation process.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests). The Trustee of the Trust is Compass Bank. The function of the Trustee is to collect the net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, to pay all expenses and charges of the Trust and distribute the remaining available income to the Unit Holders. The Trust does not operate the Subject Interests and is not empowered to carry on any business activity. It is a widely held fixed investment trust (WHFIT) and is classified as a non-mortgage widely held fixed investment trust (NMWHFIT) for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2016, 99% of the Trust’s estimated proved reserves consisted of natural gas reserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.