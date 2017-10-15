Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,976,000 after buying an additional 171,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,091,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,130,000 after buying an additional 348,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,161,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,582,000 after buying an additional 1,857,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $100,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,920.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,562,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,037,638. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) traded up 1.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,515 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.36. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

