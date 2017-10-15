Experian plc (EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from GBX 1,870 ($24.59) to GBX 1,900 ($24.98) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.67) price target on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian plc to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,680 ($22.09) to GBX 1,550 ($20.38) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.93) price target on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price target on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.75 ($21.43).

Experian plc (LON EXPN) opened at 1536.00 on Wednesday. Experian plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,380.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,708.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.29 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,513.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,575.65.

Experian plc Company Profile

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

