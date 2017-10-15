EXFO Inc (EXFO) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $4.75 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EXFO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EXFO from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) opened at 4.15 on Friday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 162,510 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 11.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 28.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

