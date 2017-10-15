Exelon Corporation (EXC) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Exelon Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation $33.26 billion $9.49 billion 20.54 Exelon Corporation Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.69

Exelon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Exelon Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 5.41% 8.47% 2.06% Exelon Corporation Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Dividends

Exelon Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Exelon Corporation pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Exelon Corporation has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exelon Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 1 3 10 0 2.64 Exelon Corporation Competitors 507 2877 2318 41 2.33

Exelon Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $40.46, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Exelon Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses. It operates through 12 segments: Generation’s six segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and Other Power Regions; ComEd; PECO; BGE, and PHI’s three utility segments: Pepco, DPL and ACE. Generation’s integrated business consists of the generation, physical delivery and marketing of power across geographical regions through its customer-facing business, Constellation, which sells electricity and natural gas to both wholesale and retail customers.

