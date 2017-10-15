Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Exact Sciences Corporation worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 35,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences Corporation news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 29,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $1,373,063.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.71 per share, for a total transaction of $94,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,955.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,444 shares of company stock worth $10,412,421. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) opened at 47.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The firm’s market cap is $5.65 billion. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 83.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

