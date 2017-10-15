Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Holdings Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Evolent Health worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In related news, CEO Steve Wigginton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $147,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $386,799.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,679. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) opened at 16.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.09 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

