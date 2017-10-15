Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. Moreover, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised upward in two months’ time. With a strong property base and solid balance sheet, Essex is likely to leverage on favorable demographic trends in its markets. The company’s substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which is home to several innovation and technology companies, offers ample scope to boost its top line over the long term. Moreover, the company has raised the dividend every year since the IPO in 1994. However, large concession amid elevated supply is likely to result in periodic disruption in certain submarkets. Also, rate hike adds to its woes.”

Get Essex Property Trust Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Canaccord Genuity set a $270.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.07.

Shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE ESS) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $261.82. The stock had a trading volume of 193,123 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.53. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $270.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.94 and its 200 day moving average is $255.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 38.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/essex-property-trust-inc-ess-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $85,887.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.37, for a total value of $649,470.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $3,022,662 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.