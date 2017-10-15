Essex Property Trust (ESS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4458072082163 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $270.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.07.

Shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) opened at 261.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.85. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.97%.

In related news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total value of $87,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,991.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $3,022,662. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

