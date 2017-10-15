Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,308,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 542,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 878,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 183,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 123,318 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 174,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) opened at 53.92 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $57.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($7.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

