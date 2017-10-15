Equal Energy Ltd. (NYSE:ENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equal Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equal Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equal Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Get Equal Energy Ltd. alerts:

Equal Energy (ENT) opened at 3.16 on Friday. Equal Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $269.58 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/equal-energy-ltd-ent-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Airain ltd grew its stake in Equal Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 34,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equal Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Equal Energy by 57.2% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 55,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Equal Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equal Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter.

Equal Energy Company Profile

Equal Energy Ltd. (Equal) is an exploration and production of oil and gas company. Equal’s oil and gas properties are located in Oklahoma. Equal Energy has an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, EEUSHI. EEUSHI holds all of Equal’s Oklahoma oil and gas properties and associated assets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equal Energy US Inc The Company also reviews new drilling opportunities and potential acquisitions in Oklahoma to supplement its exploration and development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Equal Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equal Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.