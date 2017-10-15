EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,291,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,324,000. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 334.7% during the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/ep-wealth-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-dia.html.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) traded up 0.18% on Friday, reaching $228.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,317 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $228.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.