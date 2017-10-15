EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,761,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495,824 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter worth about $701,397,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 11,585.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,423,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 9.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,275,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,867,000 after purchasing an additional 357,731 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 12,178.0% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,132,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,217 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE IWF) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 866,809 shares. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

