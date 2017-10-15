Envision Healthcare Corporation (EVHC) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Envision Healthcare Corporation were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 54.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 40.74 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.77 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Envision Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Envision Healthcare Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare Corporation will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

