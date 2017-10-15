Enersys (ENS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys has a decent earnings surprise history with three strong beats over the trailing four quarters. Going forward, we believe that positive industry trend and strong sales of products, like lead chargers and battery management systems, will drive growth of Motive business. EnerSys’ long-term growth drivers include higher demand for premium products, lean initiatives, robust prospects in Asia, cost reduction programs and strategic product launches. However, on the flip side, EnerSys’ shares have yielded a negative return over the past six months, comparing unfavorably to the industry’s average positive return. Of late, volatility in cost of commodities (especially lead) has weighed upon the company’s profitability. In addition, currency fluctuations and stiff competition in the industry are also eroding the company’s profits.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Enersys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Enersys (NYSE ENS) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. 205,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Enersys has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Enersys had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enersys will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Enersys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enersys by 17,956.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,852,000 after buying an additional 4,419,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enersys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Enersys by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,676,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,884,000 after buying an additional 866,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,256,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enersys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

