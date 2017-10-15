Endo International PLC (ENDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s top line should continue to benefit from robust performance of Xiaflex and sterile injectables. Endo has centralized and streamlined its supply chain, quality and compliance organization in order to create a more cohesive and efficient structure. Endo divested its non-core assets such as Belbuca and restructured its pain franchise to focus particularly on specialty branded business. This restructuring is intended to better match manufacturing capacity to projected future demand. However, headwinds in the form of declining generics base business and the legacy branded pain franchise remain. In a major setback, Endo withdrew opioid pain medication Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride extended release) from the market following FDA’s request in June. The drug represented 4% of total 2016 revenues. Shares have significantly underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of Endo International PLC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 4,283,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Endo International PLC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock’s market cap is $1.82 billion.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $875.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.66 million. Endo International PLC had a negative net margin of 126.93% and a positive return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International PLC news, COO Terrance J. Coughlin bought 20,000 shares of Endo International PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,541.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Campanelli bought 6,500 shares of Endo International PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,010.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $279,460. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,454,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International PLC by 685.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 483,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Endo International PLC by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

