Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,000 Shares of Avista Corporation (AVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avista Corporation were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 31.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 145,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation (NYSE AVA) opened at 52.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.45. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.33 million. Avista Corporation had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Avista Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Avista Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Avista Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Avista Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Avista Corporation Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

