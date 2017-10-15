Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 28,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 413.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) opened at 48.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.26%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 79,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $3,902,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,275 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

