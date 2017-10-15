Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1,388,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas continued to hold its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Ultra Clean Holdings worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings in the second quarter valued at $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean Holdings news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Brumm sold 20,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $468,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,956.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,119 shares of company stock worth $1,203,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) opened at 33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.30. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Ultra Clean Holdings had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Ultra Clean Holdings from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean Holdings from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

