EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

EMCOR Group (EME) opened at 70.19 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $73.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.89.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 13.19%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

