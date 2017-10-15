Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Elmira Savings Bank had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, analysts expect Elmira Savings Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ ESBK) opened at 20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.21. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank (the Bank) is a New York State chartered savings bank. The Bank conducts its business through full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties, New York; a service office located in Tompkins County, New York, and limited service offices located in Broome County and Cortland County, New York.

