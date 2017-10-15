Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) PT Raised to $98.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE LLY) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,228 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $17,796,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,000 shares of company stock worth $82,949,650. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 46.7% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

